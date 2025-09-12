5 coins to keep an eye on as China flips crypto-curious in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has long been known for its strict stance on digital assets, but 2025 is proving different. The latest news suggests growing interest in crypto in the region with regulators in Shanghai already talking about stablecoins and a possible digital currency backed by the yuan.

These gradual steps could open the door for projects with active communities, real-world applications, and creative ecosystems to thrive. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the coin that could climb 57x in the next two months, and its presale progress makes that possibility hard to ignore.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme with muscle

Little Pepe is not just another internet joke. It is a meme coin built with next-generation infrastructure backed by serious attention. At the time of writing, the presale has entered stage 12, with tokens selling at $0.0021. Over $24.6 million has already been raised; the stage is 97.5% filled. Early investors from stage 1 are already sitting on 110% gains. Even for buyers entering now, there is still a clear 45% potential upside when the token launches at $0.0030.

Beyond price, Little Pepe has momentum. It has been listed on CoinMarketCap and passed a Certik audit, giving investors confidence in security. The project is also running a $777k giveaway, driving new signups. The most striking indicator of interest is that Little Pepe peaked in ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume between June and August 2025, surpassing searches for Dogecoin, PEPE, and SHIB. That is a very real measure of cultural traction.

Tron (TRX): The workhorse of stablecoins

TRON has carved a niche as one of the most used blockchains for stablecoin transactions, and that role may grow if China moves toward allowing yuan-backed stablecoins. TRX is trading near $0.35 and has seen stable growth of about 4% in recent months. Its strength lies in steady demand rather than hype.

Cardano (ADA): The patient builder

Cardano has always moved at its own pace, focusing on research-driven development. ADA is trading between $0.82 and $0.85 and recently hit a 5-month low in sentiment. Despite that, analysts suggest a path toward $1.30 if momentum returns, with some speculative models even pointing higher by year's end.

Sui (SUI): The breakout Layer 1

Sui has been among the strongest performers over the past year, with over 390% growth. Its total value locked in DeFi has passed $2.2 billion, and the market cap climbed to $12.3 billion. SUI trades around $3.50, well below its all-time high. Some analysts speculate it could push toward $10 if momentum continues.

Stellar (XLM): The cross border connector

Stellar has always been about moving money quickly and cheaply across borders. That mission feels particularly relevant in 2025 as China weighs its digital currency ambitions against global competition with the US. XLM is trading near $0.38 to $0.40 and forming technical support. Analysts are watching for a potential breakout toward $0.80 or higher if resistance levels break.

Why China’s curiosity matters

What makes this year’s shift so important is not that China is suddenly opening the floodgates, but that it is finally willing to experiment. Regulators in Shanghai have been meeting with financial players to discuss stablecoins. Tech giants like JD.com and Ant Group are lobbying for yuan-backed digital cash. The State Council is also considering a roadmap to extend the yuan’s global role through stablecoins. That environment favors projects with strong fundamentals, cultural traction, and global communities.

Conclusion

China flipping crypto curious in 2025 is not just about policy shifts. It is about a giant market signaling that controlled experimentation is back on the table. That alone creates ripples across global crypto. Among the five highlighted coins, TRX, ADA, SUI, and XLM bring proven utility and unique positioning.

But Little Pepe blends cultural energy with real infrastructure, already delivering 110% gains for early investors and offering up to 45% more before launch. With stage 12 nearly sold out at $0.0021 and the potential to climb 57x in the coming months, Little Pepe looks less like a meme and more like a movement worth joining.

