5 killed, 1 injured in truck, van collision in east China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed and one injured in a traffic accident that involved a minivan and a semi-trailer truck on Friday in east China's Jiangxi Province, News.az reports citing CNN.

The collision occurred around 4 a.m. on No. 206 national highway in Nanfeng County, Fuzhou City, according to the provincial public security department.

All five passengers on the minivan have been confirmed dead, while the driver is receiving medical treatment for injury. The minivan was not overloaded at the time of the accident.

The semi-trailer truck was driven by a single operator, who was uninjured.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

News.Az