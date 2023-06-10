Yandex metrika counter

5 workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital

  • Region
  • Share
5 workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital

At least five workers died on Saturday in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara, according to the country's National Defense Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched into the incident.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      