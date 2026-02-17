Yandex metrika counter

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

Source: Shutterstock

An earthquake measuring 5.0 in magnitude struck 29 kilometers northwest of Calama, Chile, at 21:24 GMT on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 104.1 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially located at 22.24 degrees south latitude and 69.09 degrees west longitude.


