5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

An earthquake measuring 5.0 in magnitude struck 29 kilometers northwest of Calama, Chile, at 21:24 GMT on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 104.1 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake epicenter was initially located at 22.24 degrees south latitude and 69.09 degrees west longitude.

