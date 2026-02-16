5.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Northern Luzon, Philippines

Phivolcs reported that the epicenter of the tremor was located approximately 49 kilometers southwest of San Esteban in Ilocos Sur province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The agency said the earthquake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Authorities indicated that no damage is expected as a result of the quake. However, Phivolcs urged residents to remain cautious, noting that aftershocks may follow.

The tremor was felt at Intensity III in Vigan City. Intensity II shaking was reported in Candon City and Santol in La Union province. Meanwhile, Intensity I was recorded in Bontoc in Mountain Province, as well as in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, and Aringay, La Union.