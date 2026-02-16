Yandex metrika counter

5.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Northern Luzon, Philippines

  • World
  • Share
5.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Northern Luzon, Philippines
Source: Shutterstock

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck parts of the Northern Luzon region in the Philippines at 9:36 a.m. on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs reported that the epicenter of the tremor was located approximately 49 kilometers southwest of San Esteban in Ilocos Sur province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The agency said the earthquake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities indicated that no damage is expected as a result of the quake. However, Phivolcs urged residents to remain cautious, noting that aftershocks may follow.

The tremor was felt at Intensity III in Vigan City. Intensity II shaking was reported in Candon City and Santol in La Union province. Meanwhile, Intensity I was recorded in Bontoc in Mountain Province, as well as in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, and Aringay, La Union.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      