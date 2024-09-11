50 men stand trial in France for mass violence charges
In France, a court is hearing the case of 50 men aged between 26 and 74, accused of involvement in mass violence. This was reported by "The Guardian".
Among the defendants is a man who, while under the influence of drugs, recruited strangers to commit violence against his own wife. The man was hospitalized but is set to face trial today.
One of the key figures in the case is 71-year-old Dominique Pellicon, who has been charged with violence that, according to the investigation, took place in his home over nearly a decade — from 2011 to 2020. In total, 50 men are facing charges related to the incidents of mass violence.
This court case has drawn significant public attention, as it touches on crucial issues of safety and human rights protection in France.
Among the defendants is a man who, while under the influence of drugs, recruited strangers to commit violence against his own wife. The man was hospitalized but is set to face trial today.
One of the key figures in the case is 71-year-old Dominique Pellicon, who has been charged with violence that, according to the investigation, took place in his home over nearly a decade — from 2011 to 2020. In total, 50 men are facing charges related to the incidents of mass violence.
This court case has drawn significant public attention, as it touches on crucial issues of safety and human rights protection in France.