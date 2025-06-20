5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A moderately strong, 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor happened at 9:19 p.m. Iran time about 22 miles southwest of Semnan, Iran, data from the agency shows, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake’s reported magnitude.

Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt U.S.G.S. scientists to update the shake-severity map.

