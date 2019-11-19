60 million people to receive subsidies in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 60 million people in Iran will receive subsidies until Nov. 24 in Iran, Head of the Iranian Plan and Budget Organization and Vice President Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said at a meeting of the budget committee of the parliament, Trend reports via IRIB.

Nobakht said that the list of 20 million families that will receive the subsidies has been announced by the Iranian Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

The Iranian vice president added that the funds will be transferred to their bank accounts tonight or on Nov. 20.

Nobakht noted that the money will be paid separately from the subsidies that Iranian citizens receive from the government per month.

A certain amount of funds is provided for the support of the living conditions of the population in Iran. Thus, each month a one-person family receives 550,000 rials (about $13), a two-person family - 1 million rials (about $24.5), a three-person family - 1.3 million rials (about $32.8), a four-person family - 1.7 million rials (about $40.9) and a family consisting of five or more persons receives 2 million rials (about $48.8).

In 2001, a part of the subsidies for certain goods, including fuel and food products, water and electricity, were abolished in Iran. Since then, every month in Iran, each citizen is paid 455,000 rials (about $10.8) in cash instead of these subsidies.

