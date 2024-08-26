60 OSCE PA observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 60 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will monitor snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled to be held on September 1.

Michael Creed (Ireland), Head of the Irish Delegation to the OSCE PA, will serve as special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, and Lucie Potůčková (Czechia), Chair of the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights, and Humanitarian Questions, will be the Head of the OSCE PA delegation of observers, the organization said in a readout , News.Az reports.Observers will be thoroughly briefed by representatives of the election administration, civil society, candidates, party representatives, and experts on the situation ahead of the elections, before fanning out to several regions of Azerbaijan for election day observation."These early parliamentary elections are undoubtedly significant, especially given the context of the recent early presidential election held just six months ago, and the upcoming hosting by Azerbaijan of a major UN international event," said Special Coordinator Creed. " As a team of observers, we are committed to providing an impartial and thorough assessment, with our sole objective being to support the upholding of democratic standards and values, as well as a fair and transparent electoral process for the people of Azerbaijan."The preliminary findings and conclusions for the elections will be presented at a press conference in Baku on 2 September.

