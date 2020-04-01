601 healthcare personnel contracted coronavirus in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 601 healthcare personnel contracted coronavirus in the country, the Turkish health minister said on Wednesday, APA reports.

The health minister said 14,396 tests were conducted since the previous update on Tuesday afternoon and 2,148 returned positive. According to the latest statistics, 979 patients remain in intensive care and 692 patients are intubated, while 90 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of discharges to 333.

Koca revealed provincial statistics for the first time, adding that there are positive cases in all 81 provinces as of today. Accordingly, Istanbul accounts for 60% of total cases in Turkey with 8,852 people, followed by Aegean port city of Izmir with 853 and capital Ankara with 712 cases. The central province of Konya (584), a northwestern province of Kocaeli (410), the southern province of Isparta (268), a northwestern province of Sakarya (207), a southern province of Adana (197), a northwestern province of Bursa (135) and the northern province of Samsun (112) were other provinces with a high number of infections. The minister noted that 601 health personnel are among those infected, also revealing this information with the public for the first time.

So far, 117 people died of the coronavirus in Istanbul, followed by Izmir (18), Kocaeli (8), Ankara (7), Konya (7), Zonguldak (5), Trabzon (5), Balıkesir (5), Adana (3) and Sakarya (3) provinces, in addition to deaths taking place in 29 other provinces.

