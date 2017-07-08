6,094 crimes recorded in Baku during 1H 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of this year, 6,094 crimes were recorded in Baku.

This was announced at a meeting at the Main Police Department of Baku dedicated to the results of the first half of 2017 and the forthcoming tasks, according to APA.

It was noted that 5,024 of these crimes (82.4%) did not pose a great threat to society, 4,835 (45.3%) - less serious, 1,070 (17.6%) - grave and especially serious crimes. Crimes against the individual, compared with the corresponding period of 2016, decreased by 3.4%, attempted murder - by 46.2%.

79.9% (79.6%) of crimes were disclosed, of which 81.08% (80.7%) grave species, 71.1% (69.2%) committed under unobvious conditions, 94.9% (96 , 3%) out of 892 crimes committed against the person, as well as 96.8% (96.7%) premeditated murders, 100% (100%) assassination attempts.

Compared with the same period of last year, the overall crime detection was improved by 0.3%, intentional homicide by 0.1%, intentional damage to health by 1.9%, crimes against property by 2.4%, car theft by 36.7%, robbery by 9.2%, fatal accidents by 0.8%.

News.Az

