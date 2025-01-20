Yandex metrika counter

6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

  • World
  • Share
6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
Xinhua

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tainan City of Taiwan, at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

Tremors were felt in Taipei, lasting for over 10 seconds, and several aftershocks occurred after the quake.

According to local media reports, two people are being rescued after a house collapsed in Tainan.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      