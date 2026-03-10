Antonio Costa: Russia is ‘only winner’ of Middle East war

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Antonio Costa said Russia is currently the main beneficiary of the war in the Middle East, warning that the conflict is strengthening Moscow while diverting global attention from Ukraine.

Speaking to EU ambassadors in Brussels, Costa argued that the war has pushed energy prices higher, providing Russia with additional resources to finance its ongoing war against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“So far, there is only one winner in this war – Russia,” Costa said.

According to Costa, the conflict has also shifted military resources and international focus away from Ukraine, weakening support for Kyiv while the Middle East crisis dominates global headlines.

Costa stressed that the European Union must defend the international rules-based order, which he warned is facing increasing pressure globally. He also urged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to return to diplomatic negotiations.

“Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them,” he said.

Costa warned that continued escalation could threaten regional stability in the Middle East as well as security in Europe and beyond.

News.Az