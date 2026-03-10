Macron: France to power AI data centres with nuclear energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said France plans to use its strong nuclear energy capacity to support the rapid expansion of AI data centres, positioning the country as a key hub in the global artificial intelligence race.

Speaking at the World Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, Macron highlighted France’s ability to produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity, which could power energy-intensive computing infrastructure needed for advanced AI systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Last year, France exported 90 terawatt-hours of decarbonized electricity,” Macron said. “Thanks to our nuclear plants, we have the ability to open data centres, build computing capacity, and be at the heart of the artificial intelligence challenge.”

AI development requires massive computing power, making stable and affordable electricity supplies crucial for countries hoping to attract major technology investments.

Macron’s remarks signal France’s intention to leverage its nuclear power industry to compete globally in artificial intelligence while maintaining its focus on low-carbon energy production.

News.Az