6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southwest of Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude shook the region southwest of Africa at 05:36 GMT on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.31 degrees south latitude and 9.16 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

So far, no reports of casualties have been released.

News.Az