6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Avacha Bay area off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, continuing a series of aftershocks that have rocked the region following several major quakes over the weekend.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. local time (0159 GMT) at a depth of 51.2 km, approximately 170 km from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Many residents in the city reported feeling the tremor, the agency said on its official Telegram channel.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry in Kamchatka confirmed that the aftershock was felt with an intensity of up to 4 on the local scale in both Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the nearby town of Vilyuchinsk. No tsunami warning was issued following the event.

Sunday saw a powerful series of earthquakes across Kamchatka, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 7.6. Videos circulated on social media showed goods falling from store shelves and furniture shaking violently inside homes.

After the second major quake on Sunday, authorities temporarily issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coastal areas, which was lifted a few hours later.

