7 killed in South African town shooting
Photo: China Daily
A shooting in a town near Cape Town, South Africa, early on Saturday, killed seven people, local police confirmed.
Authorities have not released further details on suspects or the motive behind the attack, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Police are investigating the incident to determine how the shooting occurred and to identify those responsible.