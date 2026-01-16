Over 100 dead in southern Africa floods, more warnings issued

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rain and widespread flooding have resulted in over 100 deaths across South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, with authorities issuing urgent warnings of more severe weather set to impact several southern African countries.

South Africa has confirmed at least 19 fatalities in two of its northern provinces following heavy downpours that commenced last month, triggering extensive flooding, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The renowned Kruger National Park saw tourists and staff evacuated by helicopter this week from inundated camps.

The park remains closed to visitors, with parts rendered inaccessible due to washed-out roads and bridges, according to South Africa's national parks agency.

In neighbouring Mozambique, the Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction reported a staggering 103 deaths during an unusually severe rainy season since late last year.

These fatalities stemmed from various causes, including electrocution by lightning, drowning in floodwaters, infrastructure collapse due to extreme weather, and cholera outbreaks.

The World Food Programme indicated that the worst flooding has hit central and southern regions, affecting over 200,000 people, damaging thousands of homes, and necessitating the evacuation of tens of thousands.

Zimbabwe’s disaster management agency has recorded 70 deaths and the destruction of more than 1,000 homes since the beginning of the year, with critical infrastructure such as schools, roads, and bridges collapsing.

The island nation of Madagascar, along with Malawi and Zambia, has also been impacted by the deluge, with Madagascar reporting 11 flood-related deaths since late November.

The US Famine Early Warning System has noted reported or anticipated flooding in at least seven southern African nations, attributing the phenomenon possibly to La Niña, a weather pattern known to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southeastern Africa.

News.Az