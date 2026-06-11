Pope Leo heads to Canary Islands to highlight perilous journeys of migrants

"You can't even sleep in case you fall in," he recalled, now in Tenerife after finally reaching the Canary Islands late last year in search of a "better life", News.az reports.

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"I decided to go, whether I survive or I die, because I want my family to be in a good condition," said Jaiju, explaining why he left his wife and baby behind and risked the treacherous waters of the Atlantic.

In the few months since he reached this southernmost tip of Europe, hundreds of others have died trying.

It is their plight, and the dramatic stories of those who do make it, that Pope Leo will highlight during his visit to the Spanish islands which begins on Thursday.

The Pope's focus is a clear counterpoint to talk elsewhere of a migration "crisis" and an "ideological invasion".

Data from the UNHCR show the number of migrant arrivals by sea to Spain has fallen significantly this year, partly due to increased interceptions off the West African coast funded by the EU.

But many are still trying - and dying.