How did a Gambian teen survive seven days at sea en route to Europe?

Like many young Africans seeking better opportunities, he hoped to reach Spain’s Canary Islands and build a better future for his family, News.az reports.

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Instead, he found himself trapped in a life-threatening seven-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Why did he decide to leave the Gambia?

Jaiju says poverty and a lack of opportunities pushed him to make the dangerous trip. Leaving behind his wife and infant child, he felt he had little choice.

“I decided to go, whether I survive or I die, because I want my family to be in a good condition,” he said.

For many migrants from West Africa, the journey to Europe is seen as a chance to escape economic hardship and support relatives back home.

How did he survive seven days at sea?

The voyage was marked by extreme uncertainty and fear. Around 160 people, including women and children, were packed onto the wooden vessel.

As the days passed, food and drinking water supplies dwindled. Passengers were unable to sleep properly because of the risk of falling overboard. The boat eventually ran out of fuel while still at sea.

Jaiju survived because the vessel was eventually spotted and rescued near El Hierro, one of Spain’s Canary Islands. Without that rescue, the outcome could have been tragic.

How dangerous is the Atlantic migration route?

The Atlantic route linking West Africa to the Canary Islands is considered one of the world's deadliest migration corridors.

Migrants often travel in overcrowded boats with limited food, water, fuel and safety equipment. Storms, engine failures, dehydration and exhaustion can quickly turn a journey into a disaster.

While some migrants reach Europe safely, many others die or disappear at sea. Entire boats have vanished without a trace.

Why are migrants still attempting the crossing?

Despite the risks, thousands continue to make the journey every year. Many are motivated by poverty, unemployment, conflict or the desire to support their families financially.

For people like Jaiju, the possibility of finding work in Europe outweighs the dangers of the voyage.

What happened after Jaiju arrived in Spain?

After being rescued, Jaiju spent three difficult months in a migrant camp in Tenerife. He later joined a support programme that helps young migrants learn Spanish, obtain legal residency and find employment.

His situation improved thanks to initiatives that assist migrants who arrive in the Canary Islands after turning 18, when many government support services end.

Why is Pope Leo visiting the Canary Islands?

Pope Leo's visit aims to draw attention to the human stories behind migration. During his trip, he is expected to honor migrants who died trying to reach Europe and call for more humane treatment of those seeking safety and opportunity.

The Pope has advocated for creating safe and legal migration pathways to reduce the need for dangerous sea crossings.

What is the debate over migration in Spain and Europe?

Migration remains one of Europe's most divisive political issues.

Supporters of more open policies argue that migrants help address labor shortages and contribute to aging economies. Critics say large-scale migration puts pressure on public services and security.

Spain's government has recently offered some undocumented migrants a path to legal residency, while the European Union is simultaneously introducing stricter border and deportation measures.

What does Jaiju's story reveal?

Bakary Jaiju's experience highlights the difficult choices many migrants face. His survival story is one of determination and luck, but it also underscores the dangers that thousands continue to face while attempting to reach Europe.

For many young Africans, the dream of a better life remains powerful enough to risk everything—including their lives—on the open sea.