8 Israelis injured as Hezbollah claims attack on military site

Early Thursday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched an attack on an Israeli military site near the Lebanese-Israeli border, resulting in injuries to at least eight Israelis.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters had targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj military site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said eight Israelis were injured, including two in serious condition, by two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon at the Upper Galilee area.Separately, the Israeli army said its fighter jets carried out overnight raids across southern Lebanon, claiming to have struck Hezbollah buildings and military infrastructure.According to a military statement, the warplanes struck what it called military buildings used by Hezbollah in the southern towns of Chihine, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Aitaroun, and Kfar Kela.It added that a Hezbollah weapons depot was also struck by a drone in the town of Khiam.Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah following two waves of communication device blasts on Tuesday and Wednesday that killed dozens of Lebanese across Lebanon and injured thousands, including Hezbollah members.

News.Az