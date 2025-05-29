8 missing residents confirmed dead after China mountain torrent

+ ↺ − 16 px

All eight residents who went missing during a mountain torrent last week in Sanshe Village, Longsheng County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have been confirmed dead.

The identities of all the victims have been confirmed through DNA tests, with the last body retrieved from the river water around 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) downstream Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disaster struck Sanshe village in Longsheng county on Friday.

News.Az