81 suspects arrested in Turkiye FETO operations

Turkish authorities have arrested 81 suspects in coordinated operations targeting the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) across Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Diyarbakır, and Balikesir, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

The operations, coordinated by the General Directorate of Security, the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department (KOM), intelligence units, and public prosecutors, were carried out in 16 provinces, including Bilecik, Bursa, Erzincan, Hatay, Kayseri, Kütahya, Manisa, Mugla, Sivas, Sanliurfa, and Rize, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Yerlikaya said that among the suspects are active public officials, all linked to FETO. Investigations revealed that they:

Used the group’s secret communication app ByLock,

Had connections with FETO-linked companies,

Held responsible roles in the organization’s secret police structures,

Followed hierarchical directives within the group.

The minister also noted that the suspects held organizational meetings with police officers under FETO’s control in various roles.

Authorities continue to investigate the suspects’ activities as part of ongoing efforts to combat FETO nationwide.

