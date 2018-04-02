Yandex metrika counter

9 people injured in Burger King restaurant blast in Yerevan

At least 9 people have been injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion in the Burger King fast food restaurant in downtown Yerevan, according to news.am

"Nine people were injured, among them foreign citizens. They were taken to the St. Grigor medical center," the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

