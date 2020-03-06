A contract signed on 30 houses for IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDPs Social Development Fund signed 35 construction contracts with 22 companies in Absheron district for 1,890 IDP families.

ABC.AZ reports that according to the State Procurement Register, at the moment, contracts have been signed for the construction of 30 nine-story buildings, each of which consists of 54 apartments.

In addition, five contracts were signed for the construction of a kindergarten, a music school, a community center, road infrastructure, etc.

It should be noted that the total amount of contracts signed exceeds AZN 100 million (US$59.2 million).

News.Az

