A group of high-ranking servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army continues visiting Türkiye (PHOTO)

In Türkiye, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park in Ankara and the mausoleum Anıtkabir of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The memory of the Great Leaders of both countries was honored.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani representatives met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak. Both meetings emphasized that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all fields, including the military is based on friendly and fraternal relations, and satisfaction was expressed at the high level of relations between the two countries.

The high-ranking military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army visited the teaching buildings of the Land Forces Higher Military School of the National Defense University and got acquainted with the material and technical base and the created conditions. They were given detailed information about the educational process.

Within the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited various commands and operational centers of the Turkish Armed Forces, as well as military industrial companies, where they got acquainted with the activities of the headquarters, weapons and vehicle and military equipment.

