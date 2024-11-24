A gunman was killed and three police officers were injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan

A gunman was killed and three Jordanian police officers were injured in a shooting near the heavily guarded Israeli embassy in Amman during the early hours of Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

Police shot a gunman who had fired at a police patrol in the affluent Rabiah neighbourhood of the Jordanian capital, the state news agency Petra reported, citing public security, adding investigations were ongoing.The gunman, who was carrying an automatic weapon, was chased for at least an hour before he was cornered and killed just before dawn, according to a security source.Jordan's communications minister, Mohamed Momani, described the shooting as a terrorist attack that targeted public security forces in the country. He said in a statement that investigations into the incident were under way.

News.Az