Large number of traps and weapons discovered in Khankendi city

A significant number of explosive devices have been found in certain administrative buildings located in the territory of the city of Kankendi, the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told News.az.

During inspections of administrative buildings conducted by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, traps, as well as weapons and ammunition placed by illegal military units, were discovered.

During the operations carried out by ANAMA employees, hand grenades disguised in surprise shapes were discovered inside pipes at the entrance of the area, as well as trap devices containing hand grenades and various high-explosive military ammunition in the drawers, behind the curtains, in the pockets of military vests, in the basement of the building.

Additionally, improvised explosive devices consisting of mortar shells, fragmentation bomblets, and VOQ-17 weapon grenades were found in order to detonate from a height and create fragmentation in a wide radius.

The discovered trap devices were safely neutralized by the Agency personnel, ensuring the safety of the areas.





News.Az