A meeting was held with the delegation of Pakistan’s National Defence University

On June 7, the Acting Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev received the leadership of the National Defence University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visiting Azerbaijan, and the listeners of the "National Security and War Course", News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids, and laid flowers on the graves of our compatriots, who became Shehids for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, it was noted that relations between the countries are developing, and prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed.

The delegation and listeners were provided with an extensive briefing on the military education system in Azerbaijan.

In the end, a photo was taken.

News.Az