A new State of New Caledonia is being established

France and New Caledonia have today announced a historic agreement under which the overseas territories will remain part of France, but a new state will be proclaimed, News.az reports, citing France 24.

Following ten days of negotiations, the parties have agreed to the establishment of the State of New Caledonia.

The 13-page agreement reportedly states that there will be a provision for New Caledonian citizenship, and residents will have the opportunity to combine this status with French citizenship.

Under the agreement, the overseas territories — shaken last year by deadly separatist violence — will remain French, but a new state will be declared.

French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on his "X" (formerly Twitter) account that an agreement had been reached on the establishment of the State of New Caledonia.

“After more than ten days of discussions, the elected officials of New Caledonia and representatives of the government have reached a historic agreement,” he stated.

According to Macron, a meeting will be held today at the Élysée Palace with the participants of the negotiations:

"A state of New Caledonia within the Republic. I thank Minister of State for Overseas Territories Manuel Valls and the participants in the discussions, whom I will welcome at 6 p.m. at the Élysée Palace. Now is the time to unite respect, stability, and goodwill to build a shared future.”

New Caledonia, home to approximately 270,000 people and located around 17,000 kilometers (10,600 miles) from Paris, is one of the few overseas territories that remain an integral part of France.

It has been governed from Paris since the 1800s, but many indigenous Kanaks remain discontent with French authority over their islands and seek greater autonomy or full independence.