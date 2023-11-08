A road leading to Victory: From Jabrail to Kahnkandi (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

November 8 – Victory Day!

Victory Day was established upon a decree signed by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, on December 3, 2020.

In response to Armenia's provocation and further military aggression, the Azerbaijani Army launched a patriotic war on September 27, 2020, to end the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, apply the UN Security Council resolutions, return IDPs to their native lands and restore justice.

During the 44-day battle, the Azerbaijani Army liberated five cities, four settlements, and 286 villages. Thus, Jabrayil city and 90 villages of the homonymous district, Fuzuli city and 53 villages of the homonymous district, Zangilan city, Minjivan, Aghband, Bartaz settlements and 52 villages of the Zangilan district, Hadrut settlement and 35 villages of the Khojavand district, three villages of the Tartar district, Gubadli city and 41 villages of the homonymous district, nine villages of the Khojaly district, Shusha city, three villages of the Lachin district, as well as several strategic heights in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdagh, Bartaz, Sigirt, Shukurataz heights in Zangilan and five more unnamed heights were cleared from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani servicemen stepped forward, and broke through the engineering and fortification systems established by Armenia for many years. Azerbaijani lands were liberated at the cost of the blood and lives of its heroic soldiers and officers, martyrs.

Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of Shusha played a decisive role in the fate of the war.

On the night of November 9–10, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a trilateral statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone and all military operations. Armenia signed an act of capitulation on the same day.

Considering the historical significance of Shusha and its liberation from occupation, it was decided to celebrate this unprecedented victory - Victory Day - on November 8 each year.

On September 19, 2023, local anti-terrorist measures were launched in the region in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Declaration, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw the Armenian armed forces units from Azerbaijan territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the liberated territories and the civil workers and military personnel involved in the reconstruction work, and restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today marks 3rd anniversary of Victory. A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the parade.

The article focuses on the theme of "The historical victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, conveying the truth about the crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenia, as well as the war crimes, to the world community."

