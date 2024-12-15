A Russian political scientist has been banned from entering Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian political scientist and MGIMO professor Andranik Migryanyan has been subjected to restrictions by Armenia. He has been banned from entering the country.

As reported by News.Az , this was announced by the Union of Armenians of Russia on its Telegram channel.The news about the imposition of restrictions on Migryanyan appeared on Sunday, December 15. The reasons for this decision by the Armenian authorities have not been disclosed. It is known, however, that the political scientist learned of the entry ban directly upon arrival in Armenia."Andranik Migryanyan, who flew to Armenia to visit the graves of his parents, was informed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport that he was banned from entering Armenia," the statement said.

