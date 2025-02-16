A Taliban delegation visits Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Taliban delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari, traveled to Japan on Sunday.

Nazari announced the visit in a post on X, “We seek respectful engagement with the world for a strong, united, advanced, prosperous, and developed Afghanistan that is an active member of the international community.” However, he did not provide further details on the purpose or agenda of the trip.

The visit comes more than three years after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, yet no country has formally recognized their government, News.Az informs via Amu.

The international community has maintained that recognition is contingent on the formation of an inclusive government, respect for human rights—particularly women’s rights and girls’ access to education—counterterrorism commitments, and assurances that Afghan territory will not be used for attacks against other nations.

