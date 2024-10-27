A truck crashed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In central Israel, a truck crashed into a bus stop, injuring several people, News.Az reports.

"The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation," stated the police.Reports indicate that at least 20 individuals were hurt in the incident, which occurred at an intersection near Tel Aviv. The police suspect that the truck's ramming was an act of terrorism. Sixteen people have been hospitalized, with four of them in serious condition.

