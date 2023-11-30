Azerbaijani FM meets with his Swiss counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

The parties discussed prospects of expanding cooperation between the two countries and the regional situation.

The minister filled in Ignazio Cassis on the post-conflict realities, normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations , and the prospects for the negotiations to draft a peace treaty between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov said that Azerbaijan hopes that Armenia would refrain from provocative steps and that there is no alternative to peace in the region.

The two also exchanged opinions on other urgent and regional issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

News.Az