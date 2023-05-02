About $300 billion invested in Azerbaijan - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, about 300 billion US dollars have been invested in Azerbaijan, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, said on Tuesday.

The presidential aide made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the topic “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future”, held at ADA University. The conference was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Movsumov noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev had made great contributions to ensuring stability in Azerbaijan.

The presidential aide also emphasized the great importance of the Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project and the large-scale transport corridor projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

“Nearly 300 billion US dollars have been invested in our country until now. Azerbaijan has turned from a country that shares renewable energy resources into a transit country,” he added.

News.Az