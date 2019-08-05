About 700 oil workers evacuated due to strong wind in Baku and Absheron Peninsula

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has evacuated about 700 oil workers from offshore facilities in the Caspian Sea because of the strong wind in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, SOCAR told Trend on Aug. 5.

Several open-air operations have been suspended at sea, which may be unsafe for oil workers.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said that the north-west wind is expected to strengthen in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 5-8. The maximum wind gusts will reach 23-28 meters per second and in some places up to 30-35 meters per second on August 5.

News.Az

