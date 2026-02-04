Abu Dhabi hosts Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates.

A video dedicated to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was screened.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, then delivered an address.

Congratulatory video messages to the laureates of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity were presented by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Lebanon Joseph Aoun, First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, and King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the ceremony.

This was followed by an address from Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Zarqa Yaftali, Afghan women’s rights activist and researcher, and another laureate of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, also spoke at the event.

Nabil Qaddumi addressed the ceremony on behalf of the Palestinian organization “Taawon.”

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan subsequently presented the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to the laureates.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo.

News.Az