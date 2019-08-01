Abulfaz Garayev awarded with “For Service to Motherland” Order
- 01 Aug 2019 20:42
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140573
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/abulfaz-garayev-awarded-with-for-service-to-motherland-order Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to award people who actively participate in the organization and holding 43rd Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee, APA reports.
Among them, Abulfas Mursal oghlu Garayev was awarded the Order “For Services to the Motherland” 1st degree.
News.Az