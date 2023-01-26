“Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” tanker successfully completes first voyage

+ ↺ − 16 px

First voyage of the “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” tanker built at Baku Shipyard by the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and launched in December last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev was to the Port of Kianly of Turkmenistan, News.Az reports.

The tanker, which successfully completed voyage, delivered the crude oil received here to Sangachal Marine Port.

The “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” tanker with a carrying capacity of 7,800 tons measures 141 meters in length and 16.9 meters in width. The permanent crew of the tanker consists of 15 people.

Construction of the tanker began in August, 2019. The ship is supplied with equipment from well-known manufacturers such as "Wärtsilä Finland Oy" (Finland), "Wartsila Svanehoy A/S" (Norway), "Carrier" (USA), "Gürdesan Gemi Mak.San" and "Tic. A.Ş.” (Turkiye), Tranzas (Norway), Alfa-Laval (Sweden).

The new tanker is the third of four tankers built at Baku Shipyard. Unlike the oil tankers “Lachin” (December 2019) and “Kalbajar” (September 2021), which were put into operation earlier, “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” can transport both oil and chemical products. Compared to other tankers owned by ASCO the draught of this vessel enables it to enter relatively shallow ports within the Caspian basin and carry cargo outside the Caspian Sea through water canals of Russia.

News.Az