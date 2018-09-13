Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev's "Nagorno-Karabakh: History Read Through Sources" book published in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Nagorno-Karabakh: History read through sources" book by head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician of National Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev has been published by the Delta Center for In-Depth Research in Beirut, Lebanon.

The book was translated into Arabic by Professor of National Research Center of Algeria (CNRPAH) Zaim Khanishlavi, AzerTag reports.

Professor Zaim Khanishlavi attended the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, during which he met with academician Ramiz Mehdiyev and received permission for translation and publication of his book. The translator's in-depth knowledge of the current problem will help the Arab readers get a clear understanding of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The book provides an insight into the historical background of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The book highlights the causes of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions by the Armenian armed forces, as well as the current state of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group, and international organizations` position on the problem.

