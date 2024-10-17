Accessible infrastructure at COP29 ensures inclusive participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is rolling out a range of initiatives at Baku Stadium to foster an inclusive atmosphere for the COP29 climate conference, to promote accessibility and comfort for all attendees, News.Az reports.

One of the seven core commitments of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company’s sustainability policy is to ensure inclusivity and accessibility, which is a top priority in organising this year’s conference. To achieve this, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company for the first time in COP history will provide sign language interpretation services at the COP29 Plenary Hall. The Baku Stadium will also have an audio induction system for individuals with hearing and speech impairments. Sign language interpreters will be on hand to facilitate accessibility during sessions and panel discussions.The design of the event venue has been thoughtfully crafted to include designated zones and rooms with contrast colours for individuals with visual impairments. Individuals with vision challenges will also have access to coloured door signs, information boards, venue maps, and a range of brochures produced in Braille to help them navigate the venue with ease. Notably, the majority of these materials have been developed by individuals with visual impairments residing in Azerbaijan.To guarantee inclusive access to event information, there will be a dedicated accessibility information point throughout the conference Here, sunflower symbol ribbons will be provided for individuals with invisible disabilities, along with a Braille-designed venue map. In addition, there will be a wheelchair maintenance service, featuring check-ups and technical support, as well as a charging station for electric wheelchairs. Spare wheelchairs will also be available for those in need.Furthermore, to facilitate the movement of individuals with physical disabilities throughout the venue, appropriate ramps and lifts will be installed, along with designated parking spaces, accessible restrooms, and quiet rooms. To enhance access to the event venue, “green crossing” zones will be created at Pedestrian Screening Areas (PSAs), and tactile maps will be installed at the entrances to the Blue and Green Zones, another first in COP event history.The commitments to accessibility and inclusivity will extend to accommodation and transportation services. Participants will receive a detailed list of accessible lodging options, along with various transport alternatives to ensure seamless travel to and from Baku Stadium.To support individuals with physical disabilities attending the event and foster an inclusive environment, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is organising targeted training sessions for its staff, COP29 volunteers, and personnel from various service sectors. During these training sessions, company employees and volunteers will develop the essential skills needed to assist all participants.

News.Az