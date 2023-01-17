Accusations about alleged blockade of Lachin-Khankendi road by Azerbaijan - unfounded, FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens have the legal right to protest against illegal economic activities, in the territories of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, including the illegal exploitation of natural resources, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, in particular, during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports.

He noted that the protesters have the right to object the misuse of the Lachin road, adding that, in this regard, the legitimate demands of the protesters must be met.

The minister emphasized that the accusations about the alleged closure of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Armenian residents living in the territory of Azerbaijan, and the creation of a humanitarian crisis are unfounded.

"Dozens of vehicles of the peacekeeping contingent, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances pass daily along the Lachin road, which refutes the unfounded claims of the Armenian side," Bayramov said.

News.Az