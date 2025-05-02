Actor Russell Brand granted bail after court appearance - UPDATED

Russell Brand has been granted bail and left Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after facing charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The broadcaster, comedian and actor faces one allegation of rape, one allegation of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two further counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Photographers surrounded his car as he arrived, and he did not speak to the reporters gathered outside the court building.

Surrounded by cameras and microphones, it took him more than two minutes to walk the short distance to the court door, passing alongside blocks of photographers, who were flanked by police officers.