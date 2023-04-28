(Ad) Azerbaijani roboticists supported by Azercell won the Rookie Inspiration award in the final of the FRC!

+ ↺ − 16 px

The team of young roboticists from Azerbaijan who advanced to the final of NASA's world-class competition returned home with a special award. With the support of "Azercell Telecom" and the organizational assistance of the "Train Brain" center our team received the Rookie Inspiration award for the social projects it presented at the FRC (First Robotic Competition) world championship held in Houston, USA. In the four-day final stage, Mechack #9030 competed against teams from different countries worldwide with 20 years of experience.

It should be emphasized that our team of 22 young people aged 14 to 18, developed the robot for this international event and presented it to the jury in New York; according to the results, they advanced to the final stage on the first try. In the competition, the participants should have created a team brand, build and program industrial-sized robots through robotics software within strict guidelines and limited time and resources.

Azercell congratulates our team and wishes even more achievements and development to the young talents in the field of robotics and technology.

News.Az