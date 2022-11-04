ad Azercell is ready to welcome the international tournament

The leading mobile operator will provide organizational support to the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Azerbaijan

According to the official schedule of the International Judo Federation, Azerbaijan will host the next Judo Grand Slam tournament. Azercell Telecom will provide the tournament to be held on November 4-6 at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace with organizational support. Adhering to the strategic goal of ‘Easing connectivity, empowering lives!’, Azercell will supervise the stations serving the event venue.

About 400 athletes from 61 countries of the world are expected to participate in the competition. 28 male and 9 female judokas will represent Azerbaijan.

Azercell supports Azerbaijani judokas in the Grand Slam tournament and wishes them success!

