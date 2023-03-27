(Ad) Azercell supports the "Development of Online Portal on Autism" project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Enhancing the portal's technical and functional capabilities will significantly improve the work done by the Autism Center

Based on the corporate social responsibility principles, “Azercell Telecom” maintains its initiatives towards social development of society, as well as enhancing the welfare of certain social groups through technological solutions. With the support of the leading mobile operator, "Together and Healthy" Public Union implements the "Development of Online Portal on Autism" project.

In order to expand the scope of enlightenment activities about autism on the online platform the autizmportali.az portal is being fundamentally improved and updated following modern standards in terms of design and technical capabilities, its content is being enriched within the project, and the functional capabilities of the portal are being increased to ensure convenient access to information for users. The dynamization of the portal will enable flexible updating of the contents, and the "live chat" feature will allow users to receive rapid information about autism, as well as rehabilitation and other social services provided in this field.

Azercell will assist in digitizing and publishing on the portal a collection of science-based information on a variety of aspects of autism, including a 10-volume book by Turkey's Autism Foundation "Tokhum" ("Seed") translated into Azerbaijani, with ongoing content updates. Educational movies with expert medical input will also be featured in the portal to give parents accurate and trustworthy information about autism.

By the second half of 2023, the project is expected to be completed and released publicly.

News.Az