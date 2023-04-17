(Ad) “Azercell Telecom” LLC is exclusive partner of Baku Marathon 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is an exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023.

The leading mobile operator invites all its subscribers to participate in the marathon!

With the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and in the exclusive partnership with “Azercell Telecom” LLC Baku Marathon 2023 - one of the important sporting events of our country - will take place on May 7.

Marathon will bring together thousands of sports enthusiasts from Azerbaijan and different countries worldwide while pursuing significant support for the local sports industry's development and promoting a healthy and positive lifestyle. The marathon, which will be held under the slogan "Win the wind", will cover 21 kilometers of distance. The start and finish points will be at the State Flag Square.

A digital chronometer (timekeeper) will be used in the marathon supported by Azercell to ensure the maximum accuracy of the race results and to determine the winners. The marathon runners' badge numbers will be fitted with special microchips for this, and the results will be immediately logged.

To participate in the race, people over 18 can apply to the special registration points installed in Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall and Deniz Mall, as well as online at www.marathon.az website until May 1 (for more details: www.marathon.az).

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the main sponsor of the Baku Marathon since 2017. This year, the marathon will be traditionally attended by the management of “Azercell Telecom”, as well as its employees and corporate subscribers. Azercell invites everyone to join the Baku Marathon and wishes success to all participants!

News.Az