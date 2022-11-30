(Ad) Taking firm steps towards a successful career and bright future!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell contributes to the employments of residents of SOS Children Villages

"Azercell Telecom" LLC continues its education, professional development, and youth employment projects as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. In partnership with "SOS Children's Villages - Azerbaijan," the country's leading mobile operator offers opportunities for young people deprived of parental care to build a firm career and a secure future. The project's goal is to train 100 individuals aged 15 to 25 who grew up in SOS Children's Villages and communities, preparing them for the labor market, expanding the scope of their existing activities, and developing new initiatives for personal development.

The project, which includes the cities of Baku, Ganja, and Sumgayit, primarily consists of eight modules of online training courses on preparation for employment and small entrepreneurship. The training courses will cover topics such as leadership and communication and include practical modules such as Financial Literacy. In addition, the program envisages interviews with Human Resources managers of various organizations. The webinars will be available on the "YouthLinks" platform.

As the project's next stage, the participants will be involved in various professional training courses based on their knowledge, skills, and preferences. Finally, young people who have successfully completed vocational training will participate in an internship and mentorship program with various business representatives in relevant professional fields.

It should be noted that "Azercell Telecom" LLC has always prioritized comprehensive support for children in need of special care, protection of their health and rights, quality education, and integration into society.

