(Ad) The “White Suits Girls Best” campaign won the Grand Prix

The joint social project of Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation won the “Ad Black Sea” International Festival.

The "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, carried out in collaboration with Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, achieved the Grand Prix award at the "Ad Black Sea" festival. Alongside this year's Grand Prix, the project also secured a gold prize in the "Sustainable PR Campaigns" category and received several silver and bronze awards in other categories.

The "Endorphin" advertising agency, the creative partner behind the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, was also honored with the award for "Best Agency" at the festival. Among 301 participants from 10 countries across 13 categories, "White Suits Girls Best" triumphed in six categories:

Grand Prix Award of the Festival for 2023

Golden prize in the "Sustainable PR Campaign" category

Silver prize in the "Corporate Objectives and Social Responsibility" category

Silver prize in the "Population within the Framework of Sustainable Development Goals" category

Bronze prize in the "Integrated Advertising Campaign" category

Bronze prize in the "Television and Film" category

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, emphasized that the "White Suits Girls Best" social campaign extends beyond judo: "This project represents Azercell's investment in shaping a brighter future for girls in Azerbaijan, empowering them to excel in sports, education, and life. Our girls are the future's leaders and role models. We are thrilled that this initiative, aimed at Azerbaijan's future, has gained international recognition with the Grand Prix and serves as inspiration for future projects on social welfare."

Rashad Rasullu, General Secretary of the Federation, noted, "At such a significant creative festival, an Azerbaijani institution, a sponsoring partner, and an advertising agency partner have, for the first time, secured the festival's Grand Prix. They also earned a Gold award in the 'Sustainable PR Campaigns' category, along with numerous Silver and Bronze awards. This achievement fills us with pride and motivates us to pursue further accomplishments."

The "White Suits Girls Best" social campaign, led by "Azercell Telekom" LLC in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, aims to promote girls' involvement in sports and address the issue of early marriage.

As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000 girls aged 7-14 who registered in regions with schools and branches of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation were provided with judo uniforms.

"White Suits Girls Best" stands out as one of the most noteworthy campaigns that have captured the attention of local media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVR9UPaeGT0

For more information about the project and to enroll girls in the judo section, visit:

https://qizlaraagyarasir.az/#

"Ad Black Sea" is an annual festival held in Batumi, Georgia, since 2015. At the event, industry leaders converge to exchange creative ideas and discuss advertising and marketing trends. Ten countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Armenia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Baltic countries, participated in the festival held on September 14-16, 2023. A panel of jury members from Germany, Peru, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Poland, Georgia, and Türkiye cast their votes in the 13 categories.

